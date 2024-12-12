They say the festive schedule can make or break a Championship promotion push and Leeds United will certainly be hoping for the former. Daniel Farke’s side are better-placed to go for it this time round, with Tuesday’s victory over Middlesbrough briefly putting them top before Sheffield United reclaimed that spot.
That Leeds came through a difficult task against Boro should bode well for their prospects in the short to mid-term future, with Blackburn Rovers the only other top-eight team they are set to face for the foreseeable future. The festive fixture schedule hasn’t been as kind to their rivals, however, with plenty of meetings between the other promotion contenders.
Below, the YEP has taken a look at what is on the horizon for Leeds and their closest rivals, also calculating the average position of each team’s next six opponents to see how difficult the festive period is looking. And it offers up a clear advantage for Farke’s men.