Leeds United's next six games compared to Championship promotion rivals with huge advantage over Sheffield United & Burnley

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 13:28 BST

Leeds United have a crucial period of festive football to look forward to.

They say the festive schedule can make or break a Championship promotion push and Leeds United will certainly be hoping for the former. Daniel Farke’s side are better-placed to go for it this time round, with Tuesday’s victory over Middlesbrough briefly putting them top before Sheffield United reclaimed that spot.

That Leeds came through a difficult task against Boro should bode well for their prospects in the short to mid-term future, with Blackburn Rovers the only other top-eight team they are set to face for the foreseeable future. The festive fixture schedule hasn’t been as kind to their rivals, however, with plenty of meetings between the other promotion contenders.

Below, the YEP has taken a look at what is on the horizon for Leeds and their closest rivals, also calculating the average position of each team’s next six opponents to see how difficult the festive period is looking. And it offers up a clear advantage for Farke’s men.

Next 6: Burnley (H), Sunderland (A), Millwall (H), QPR (H), Luton Town (A), Coventry City (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.6

1. 10th: Norwich City

Next 6: Burnley (H), Sunderland (A), Millwall (H), QPR (H), Luton Town (A), Coventry City (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.6

Next 6: Sunderland (H), Hull City (A), QPR (H), Luton Town (H), Portsmouth (A), West Brom (H) | Average position of opposition: 14.8

2. 9th: Swansea City

Next 6: Sunderland (H), Hull City (A), QPR (H), Luton Town (H), Portsmouth (A), West Brom (H) | Average position of opposition: 14.8

Next 6: West Brom (H), Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Cardiff City (H), QPR (A), Sheffield United (H) | Average position of opposition: 12

3. 8th: Watford

Next 6: West Brom (H), Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Cardiff City (H), QPR (A), Sheffield United (H) | Average position of opposition: 12

Next 6: Millwall (H), Plymouth Argyle (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Burnley (H), Hull City (A), Cardiff City (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.2

4. 7th: Middlesbrough

Next 6: Millwall (H), Plymouth Argyle (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Burnley (H), Hull City (A), Cardiff City (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.2

Next 6: Watford (A), Bristol City (H), Derby County (A), Sheffield United (A), Preston North End (H), Swansea City (A) | Average position of opposition: 10

5. 6th: West Brom

Next 6: Watford (A), Bristol City (H), Derby County (A), Sheffield United (A), Preston North End (H), Swansea City (A) | Average position of opposition: 10

Next 6: Luton Town (H), Millwall (A), Sunderland (H), Hull City (H), Leeds United (A), Burnley (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.2

6. 5th: Blackburn Rovers

Next 6: Luton Town (H), Millwall (A), Sunderland (H), Hull City (H), Leeds United (A), Burnley (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.2

