A former Leeds boss has given his verdict on one of the goalscorers from Saturday’s home win against Hull City.

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn praised Mateo Joseph after the Whites claimed their first home win of the season against Hull City on Saturday - and identified one area where the young striker can improve.

After battling to a 3-3 Elland Road draw with Portsmouth on the first day of the season and falling to a 3-0 defeat in a Carabao Cup tie with Middlesbrough, Daniel Farke’s men looked in determined mood as they looked to gain their first maximum on home soil this season against a Hull side that are yet to win in any competition during the first month of the season.

New signing Manor Solomon was a lively presence throughout and it was the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger who set up the first goal of the game just after the hour-mark as his neat run and cross allowed Joseph to flick home his first goal of the season. The lead was doubled with just under ten minutes remaining as Junior Firpo raced down the left-hand side and his pass gave substitute Joel Piroe an opportunity that he did not let pass.

The win lifted Leeds into the top four of the table and they will head into the first international break of the season sat four points adrift of leaders Sunderland, who extended their perfect start to the season with a comprehensive win at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon. Speaking in his role as a BBC Radio Leeds pundit, former Whites boss Redfearn praised his old club for their attitude during the game and singled out Joseph for praise after his hardworking display was rewarded with his first goal of the season.

“I thought they were the better side for the vast majority of the game,” he explained. “I thought they had a little lull just before half-time and after half-time and I thought Hull had a little bit of joy. But they kept trying to do the right thing and that was impressive for me today. They kept trying to pass the ball, they kept trying to get in and around the box, they tried to get bodies in there and I just think in the subs, and in Manor Solomon in particular, they have got players that have got the ability to go past players and create.

“Solomon’s cross, we got the goal for Joseph, excellent goal, great wing play, great movement from the striker, got across his man, and it’s a goal fit to win any match. The second goal is the icing on the cake. I thought he (Joseph) played ever so well today. He worked his socks off, he’s an unselfish runner, he works for the team, I thought he looked bright, he held it up well but I thought he got isolated at times - that’s something Daniel’s maybe got to look at.”