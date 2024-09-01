Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's transfer window made all the noise before and after the Hull City game but for 90 minutes football did the talking and what it said was worth hearing.

The business might end when the deadline rolls around but the debate does not and Daniel Farke was entitled to his say, like anyone else. More so, really. What happens in the market directly impacts his ability to complete the task of getting this football club out of this division. His post-match press conference, following a comfortable enough 2-0 win over Hull, was the first opportunity to give his take on Leeds' summer business and the squad he has been left with. He gave it straight, with no chaser.

What he said can be fairly easily distilled and might just have had individuals in positions of power swallowing hard. Yes, we strengthened in the positions that needed depth. No, we are not big favourites in this league. Yes, the signings have potential. No, they are not proven at this level. Yes, I wanted a 10. No, I did not get one.

Why? Well Farke made it clear that was not his question to answer. Not his topic. It was a first real departure from the company line, the first time so much of a sniff of chagrin or friction has been evident from the man who has sat and faced the music on the club's behalf through two difficult summer windows. Whatever your position on his performance last season, his style of play, his substitutions or their timing, no one can lay any blame at his door for the contractual messes that have allowed players to walk away from Elland Road. Farke was not Santa Clause. Instead he was handed the poison gift of dealing with all of that when he arrived in the building.

It's likely that what Farke most wanted to do when he addressed the window and the state of the squad was manage expectations. He is forever calming hype around players, protecting them from unnecessary external pressure and burden, so a lot of what he said about the 'young, interesting' and unproven new signings was perhaps for their benefit. Even if it flew in the face, a little, of what should be true about Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani this season. One has Premier League quality. The other showed quality in LaLiga.

He was maybe trying to insulate the squad from an unrealistic expectation that they will now go and walk the league, simply because players arrived in the positions that were targeted. It's just that what he said only further whetted the appetite of fans to hear and see someone at a station higher than manager face the bullets for a change.

And this game and result could have provided them all with a silencer, because it reiterated the message left by the victory at Sheffield Wednesday. This is a squad that is and will be competitive. This is a team that can control and shut down rival attacks. This is an attack force that has goals, danger and multiple threats. And now that reinforcements have arrived, this will be a bench that boasts game-changing options. Promotion should not be without the grasp of Leeds United.

With Solomon coming in to replace James, albeit on the left while Willy Gnonto started on the right, Leeds started like a team wanting to carry on where they left off at Hillsborough. Gnonto roamed around central areas and was central to most of the early good work as Hull teetered on the verge of a quick collapse. Gnonto had the first chance at the end of an attack he helped start, one that went left to allow Solomon and Firpo to link up for the first time. Hull got bodies in the way that time. The second opportunity was almost a carbon copy, the same combination of players in roughly the same areas before Ilia Gruev curled into the gloves of Ivor Pandur.

When he actually appeared near his starting position on the right, Gnonto slipped the ball through the back line to Jayden Bogle, but the right-back hit the net on the wrong side of the post.

And then Leeds surrendered the control they had so enjoyed. The trouble stemmed when they faltered a little near halfway and then wobbled a little in their own area, even if at the end of it all Joe Rodon was able to clear without a shot coming in on Ilan Meslier. But an unspotted foul did lead to a shot, from Chris Bedia, that Meslier did well to palm over his crossbar, and suddenly Hull were in a moment.

The half ended goalless and some of it was truly forgettable, before a second half that left an impression. It could have all started with a Brenden Aaronson goal. The American was tidy and sturdy in possession throughout but when Gruev found Solomon in the area and the ball dropped to Aaronson, his shot was meek.

Liam Millar was a problem for Leeds in both halves but not an entirely unsolveable one. Leeds were a problem for Hull but not a fatal one while they lacked the finishing touch. Junior Firpo shot against a body. Solomon found Pandur's gloves.

What was needed was that little bit of magic to separate an average Championship outfit from a Premier League hopeful and Solomon stepped up. Getting the ball wide left he was seemingly contained by the presence of two markers, before he was away from both in a flash. In came the perfect cross, up popped Mateo Joseph and he finished on the volley to score a richly deserved first of the season.

With the 1-0 lead came a need to be strong and for a moment or two Hull responded well to ask questions of the hosts. Leeds answered in the perfect fashion as the game entered its final 10 minutes. Firpo won the ball back with aggression, Aaronson found Joseph and he turned the ball into the ongoing run of Firpo. His first-time cross-field pass was perfect for substitute Joel Piroe, who supplied an ice-cold reminder of his finishing ability.

The final minutes were a chance for Farke to introduce two of his new boys to Elland Road. And in the happy atmosphere both Ramazani and Ao Tanaka followed in Solomon's footsteps, showing glimpses of what Leeds fans might reasonably expect this season. Ramazani was sharp, quick and menacing. Tanaka was busy, lively and tidy on the ball.

The Championship will serve up much sterner moments but there were hints that Leeds have potentially got the balance right this season. Both Bogle and Firpo carry a threat down the flanks. Some of the football to which they have contributed has been too quick and too slick for opponents to stop. Gnonto must surely have taken a shine to the main man energy his best pal wore last season and in Crysencio Summerville's absence he has a chance to become a star. Aaronson has hit the ground running. Joseph too. Ethan Ampadu and Gruev are exerting control for large stages and Leeds have not conceded in three league outings. At 5pm, all was well. A short while later Farke's press conference reminded everyone that all is not straightforward and as football falls silent again for the international break, transfers will be the talk of the town for a little while yet.

