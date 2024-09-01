Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have poured in for ex-Leeds captain Sol Bamba who has passed away aged 39.

Promotion-winning captain Liam Cooper and former Whites boss Neil Warnock have led the tributes to Sol Bamba following the former Leeds United captain’s tragic death aged just 39.

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 whilst at Cardiff City but was declared cancer free after a course of chemotherapy and returned to play for both Cardiff and Middlesbrough.

Having later become assistant manager at Cardiff, Bamba was named technical director of Turkish outfit Adanaspor in July 2024 but his club announced the tragic news on Saturday evening that Bamba had passed away having fallen ill before their fixture against Manisa Football Club.

Bamba’s wife Chloe delivered a heartbreaking statement on social media which read: “For the last few years I have watched Sol fight his cancer head on with an astounding mental and physical strength and stoicism.

"Unfortunately, it was never a fair fight and just when things were looking up he took a downturn and finally succumbed on 31st August. These years have been indescribably difficult but we still managed to find joy and laughter in it. I’ve experienced my worst days but also some of my best. Sol accepted his fate as God’s will and left this earth knowing, without a shadow of a doubt, that he was loved wholeheartedly. I made sure of that.

"It was an honour to have loved and been loved by Sol. I learnt so much from him. He is my hero. My heart is breaking. What a gift, what a gift, what a gift to have been loved by him."

Bamba spent a season and a half with Leeds whom he first joined in January 2015 before later becoming captain and the club were quick to pay tribute to the former centre-back late on Saturday night. In a lengthy statement, the club said the former centre-back would always be in their hearts.

Former Whites captain Liam Cooper then delivered his own tribute with a social media post. Cooper wrote: “Truly heartbreaking. A man that stood for what was right. An amazing player on the pitch and a true gentleman off it. Sending all my love and prayers to Sol’s family, friends and everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Fly High mate.”

Fellow ex-team mates Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips also paid tribute via their Instagram stories.

Dallas wrote: “An amazing personality both on and off the pitch. A giant of a man who’s energy always lit up the room. I really hope your family can take comfort from reading all of the tributes. RIP Sol.”

Phillips said: “Devastated to hear this news. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever had the privilege to play with.”

Ex-Whites boss Neil Warnock, who made Bamba his first signing at Cardiff City, wrote: “I can’t believe I won’t see that beaming smile again. I’m so happy that Sol was part of my life and we had such brilliant memories together. I’m heartbroken for Chloe and the family and all my thoughts are with them. Sol was a ray of sunshine and I’ll miss him so much.”

Jeff Stelling, former Soccer Saturday presenter, also paid tribute, writing: “I have just seen the devastating news about Sol Bamba. Just one of the nicest men I have ever met. He was a big supporter of my prostate cancer walks and never had a smile far from his face. My heart goes out to family and friends.”