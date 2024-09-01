Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP’s take and some off-camera moments from Leeds United’s win against Hull.

Leeds United ticked off a second routine victory in as many games, keeping a third straight clean sheet to boot as Hull City were well beaten at Elland Road.

It was not a vintage game and parts of the first half were decidedly boring, but once Leeds took a second half lead through Mateo Joseph they eased to victory.Here's the YEP take on the first post-deadline outing.

Good day

Junior Firpo

Another game in which he proved he's a solid, reliable option in his own half and a serious menace in the opposition's. A fine display, with his usual underrated dominance in the air, and a beautiful assist for Joel Piroe. Willy Gnonto's new contract has led to lots of talk about redemption arcs but few have rewritten their Leeds United tale as well as Firpo has in 2024.

Manor Solomon

A glimpse of what he can do against Championship defences. The loanee got the ball wide on the touchline and had two Hull players ahead of him. It looked a relatively safe situation for the visitors, until Solomon was suddenly beyond both of his markers and crossing for the near post. The cross was excellent, too. A debut that whetted the appetite for more of that quality.

Mateo Joseph

A first goal of the season and a deserved reward for his recent hard work in games and overall contribution to Leeds' play. The first one just takes that little bit of weight off his shoulders. And it was a fine striker's goal, too.

Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka

Getting their debuts in a home win, showing little glimpses of what it is Leeds fans can look forward to and then being thrust in front of the South Stand by Ethan Ampadu to do the wave, one after the other, along with Solomon, was a wholesome introduction in itself.

Bad day

Lewie Coyle

A difficult afternoon was anticipated, up against a player of Solomon's quality but Coyle's attempts to ruffle, rattle and turn the game against Leeds into a bit of a stop-start scrap were ultimately in vain. And there was nothing he could do when Solomon switched it on to set up the goal.

Gavin Ward

A refereeing display of frustrating inconsistency. Let some things go, pulled up things that looked similar, flashed the yellow quickly at times and then kept it in his pocket at other times. Missed a foul on Rodon that almost led to a Hull goal. Missed a fair few things.

Joe Rodon

The Welsh defender found himself up against a big, strong, awkward customer and though he dealt with it well on occasion, it was not a performance that hit his personal standards.

The board

The celebrations of a routine victory will have been interrupted by the news that their manager only strengthened the appetite for answers on why Leeds did not buy a number 10 in the window. Farke's comments made it clear he wanted one and this squad is lacking one, which will bring difficulty in certain games. His comments on the final bits of recruitment, even if it was just expectation management, were not exactly glowing. Off-camera

Joel Piroe giving Ramazani a little clap after the new boy nutmegged him in the substitutes' rondo. It helped that Ramazani's pass was incomplete so Piroe could swap places and stop chasing in the middle.

A taller than usual mascot walking out with Ethan Ampadu, presumably having been able to look some of Leeds' smaller players - like Manor Solomon - dead in the eye, in the tunnel. As he ran off the pitch he made sure to give the Hull fans a Leeds salute, too.

Leeds and Hull wearing black armbands in a tribute to Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Farke frustrated with Leeds' inability to find the switch in play to the right hand side, furiously gesturing for Bogle to pull wider. When, a few minutes later, the ball finally came to Bogle the manager clapped in satisfaction.

Rodon gesturing for Lewie Coyle to get up after he went down claiming a foul that never came and stayed down. The Hull man did not require treatment. Rodon then took his complaints to referee Gavin Ward for a moment earlier in the game when Chris Bedia got the better of him in a duel with the aid of a pre-challenge barge.

Farke looking to the sky and puffing out his cheeks as Gruev almost nicked the ball off Hull's last man after a visiting attack broke down.

The West Stand giving new boy Ao Tanaka a warm welcome as he came out with a few fellow substitutes for the first time midway through the first half.

Hull boss Tim Walter furiously punching the air in the direction of Liam Millar after the winger shot instead of crossing on a promising Hull counter attack.

Rodon and Solomon making points to referee Ward as the teams came off for half-time.

Ramazani getting a last-minute briefing from Farke and then a few words from Domogalla as he prepared to come on for his debut.

Aaronson with an encouraging word in the ear of Gnonto as he trudged off to be substituted looking a little disappointed.

Ampadu shoving three of the new boys in front of the South Stand to do the wave, before Farke arrived to do his own version.