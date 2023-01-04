Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly in the frame for the West Ham job if they end up parting company with David Moyes. The 67-year-old continues to weigh up his next move in the game.

According to The Mail +, he is on a ‘three-man shortlist’ for the Hammers. The report claims that Moyes will be given some time to turn their fortunes around as they sit too close to the relegation zone for comfort.

West Ham take on Leeds this evening at Elland Road and the Whites are only two points above them in the Premier League table. The London club make the trip in poor form and are winless in their last six league outings as they nervously look over their shoulder.

They could see Bielsa as someone to lift them away from relegation danger. The former Argentina, Chile, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lazio manager is vastly experienced and worked wonders during his time in Yorkshire.

Leeds turned to him back in 2018 and he guided them to promotion from the Championship in his second campaign at the club. His side then adapted well to life in the top flight in their first year but he was given the sack in February last year as results started to slump and was replaced by Jesse Marsch.

