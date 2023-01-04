Leeds United return to the action this evening and take on West Ham. The Whites drew 0-0 with Newcastle United last time out.

Jesse Marsch’s side are only two points above the Hammers going into this one. Here is a look at some of the latest headlines regarding the club...

Patrick Bamford injury latest

According to a report by Football Insider, Leeds’ Patrick Bamford is set for an ‘extended’ spell on the sidelines with injury. The striker is recovering from a hernia operation and hasn’t featured since the end of October. It was hoped that he would be fit after the World Cup but he may be out for a bit longer now which is a blow.

Midfielder linked with switch

The Whites are being linked with a move for Sampdoria midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri. He played for Huddersfield Town from 2017 to 2019 and has also had spells at Nurnberg, Paderborn and Ascoli in the past. According to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, Marsch’s side are keen along with Fiorentina, Torino and Lazio.

Goalkeeper eyed by more clubs

