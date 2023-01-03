Leeds United return to the action on Wednesday night at home to West Ham. They then take on Championship side Cardiff City in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Whites drew 0-0 with Newcastle United last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the Whites...

Striker eyed

Leeds are keeping an ‘eye’ on Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres with the January transfer window now open. The Sweden international has scored 12 goals so far this season in the Championship and has been linked with a switch to Elland Road in the past. Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, reporter Phil Hay has confirmed the club’s interest in him and has said: “He’s been linked before and (Victor) Orta definitely has had an eye on him.”

Ex-midfielder wanted

Kalvin Phillips, who left the Whites in July for Manchester City, hasn’t been able to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium just yet. The England international has had his injury problems and has played just once in the league for the current champions. According to a report by Football Insider, West Ham are poised to ‘reignite’ their interest in him as they look for a potential long-term replacement for if Declan Rice departs.

Bielsa update

Popular former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is also being linked with a switch to West Ham as pressure mounts on David Moyes. He guided the Yorkshire club to promotion back in 2020 and got the best out of Phillips in the middle of the park. Mail plus report he is on the Hammers’ radar now.