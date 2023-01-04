Upon Marsch’s arrival in February 2022, the American coined the phrase ‘leadership council’. It consisted of seven senior players: captain Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Adam Forshaw and Rodrigo Moreno. They were to be his dressing room leaders, a collective consigliere to report back on the mood within camp, taking the temperature of the squad on and off the pitch.

This season, Phillips has left for Manchester City, Dallas remains injured, Forshaw, Bamford and Ayling have spent lengthy periods in the treatment room, leaving just Cooper and Rodrigo from the original seven to have made a discernible contribution to the campaign. Granted, Ayling and Forshaw started Leeds’ most recent fixture against Newcastle but following summer, and now winter, additions there is a genuine ‘changing-of-the-guard’ feel about Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch has, somewhat appropriately, dubbed first-team players emerging as key dressing room figures as ‘cornerstones’, leading by example with their displays on the pitch.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Robin Koch of Leeds United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"There's guys like Robin [Koch, who] has had such a great year," Marsch said following the team’s hard-fought 0-0 draw against Newcastle on New Year’s Eve. “Pascal [Struijk], Tyler [Adams], Rodri, there's a bunch of guys that are becoming cornerstones of what we're doing.”

United States Men’s National Team captain Adams has taken on a major role at Leeds since arriving from RB Leipzig last summer. During the team’s stalemate at St James’ Park, the American was extremely vocal, unafraid to chastise and marshal players many years his senior. The 23-year-old is a prime candidate to replace Cooper as club captain once the Scot’s time at Elland Road comes to an end.

In addition to Marsch’s cornerstones, he has been impressed with those who began the campaign on the periphery, as well as the attitude of the likes of Cooper and Ayling, who may no longer be at the peak of their powers.

“What's been great is like, to see how great Willy [Gnonto]’s played. He’s played fantastic. Now, getting Adam Forshaw [back] into the mix has been good.

“Coops [Liam Cooper] and Luke [Ayling] are incredible leaders and are ready at all moments which is big,” the head coach added.

Marsch has reiterated on several occasions that he ‘likes’ the group he currently works with. However, the club’s acquisition of FC Red Bull Salzburg defender Max Wober just two days into the January transfer window suggests there are still areas Marsch would like to address. Yet again, it is telling Leeds have moved for a player with prior experience working under Marsch; Austrian international Wober spent two years with the American during his spell as Salzburg boss.

