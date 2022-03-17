Ahead of the Premier League clash at Molineux and Marsch's media briefing, we bring you all the latest Whites headlines in one place here with our Thursday morning round up.

Barcelona reportedly convinced about Leeds United man

Ex-footballer Tim Sherwood has urged Spurs to sign Leeds United star Raphinha, claiming he would be a “low-risk signing” and “great player” for Antonio Conte’s side. Liverpool and Man Utd are also said to be keen on the Brazil star. (The Analysis Show).

'CONVINCED': FC Barcelona, above, are reportedly eyeing Leeds United forward Rodrigo. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

Barcelona are said to be “convinced” that Leeds United will eventually look to “cut their losses” on forward Rodrigo and be persuaded to sell. The Whites signed the £26m man from Valencia in 2020, but he’s scored just 11 goals in 54 outings. (The Athletic).

Jesse Marsch pre-Wolves press conference

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch spoke to the media this morning ahead of Friday night's Premier League clash at Wolves.

Jesse Marsch reveals return for key pair but Leeds United injury worries for Wolves game

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch says Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are back in training and in contention for the Wolves game but Junior Firpo is out and Joe Gelhardt is a doubt.

Josh Warrington backing Leeds United to retain Premier League status

Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington has backed his beloved Leeds United to seal Premier League safety this season as he prepares for his own day of reckoning later this month.

Why Leeds United's Mateusz Klich was left out of Poland squad for friendly and play-off final

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich was consulted on the decision to omit him from the Poland squad for this month's friendly against Scotland and the World Cup qualifying play-off final.

