Josh Warrington backing Leeds United to retain Premier League status

Warrington is the challenger for Kiko Martinez’s IBF featherweight title at Leeds Arena on March 26 but took some time out of his hectic training schedule to take in United’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Norwich City.

The Whites looked set for a damaging draw against the Premier League’s bottom club after they missed a host of chances after Rodrigo had given them a first-half lead. Kenny McClean’s stoppage-time equaliser looked enough for the Canaries to snatch a point but Joe Gelhardt popped up late on to steal back the win.

“We couldn’t have had anything else but a win, I was buzzing to see it finish like that,” Warrington told the YEP. “You never want it to be that tense but, when it goes the right way, there is no better feeling.”

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are four points ahead of 18th-placed Watford as last weekend’s triumph halted a worrying slump in form as well as securing Jesse Marsch’s first win in charge at Elland Road.

In recent seasons, the 35-point mark has proven largely to be the magic number for safety with Leeds nine points off that number with nine fixtures remaining.

“Every game is a cup final now. You don’t expect to be having a draw against the bottom club; we should be beating them,” added Warrington.

Leeds face a tough assignment on Friday night as they face one of the meanest defences in the division in Wolves.

LEEDS WARRIOR: Josh Warrington. Picture: Getty Images.

The Molineux club have proven a tough nut to crack under Bruno Lage, with just 23 league goals conceded this season. Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea can better that return.

The Whites face a crunch set of fixtures after the international break as they host an out-of-form Southampton - Saints have lost their last three league games - before travelling to Watford a week later.

In three of their last six games, the Whites face Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal - three sides currently in the top four.

Leeds have struggled against sides in the top four this season, losing 7-0 at Man City earlier in the season and 4-1 at home to Arsenal.

They conceded nine goals in two games against Liverpool and Warrington admits that any points against the sides at the top end of the table will be viewed as a bonus.

“I do think we have got enough [to stay up], I want to stay positive,” said Warrington.

“It is going to be tough on Friday and the next home game is going to be tough as well.

“These are the games when you need to try and gain something, even if it is just a point.

“Against the teams well above us, anything is a bonus.”