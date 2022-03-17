The American began his press conference for Friday night's fixture with an injury update that bore mixed news for Whites.

"Liam and Kalvin are fully in training and eligible for this weekend," said Marsch.

"It's a positive momentum swing for us as a group."

Junior Firpo was stretchered off late on against Aston Villa a week ago and although he has injured his knee, it's not thought to be as serious as initially feared.

"They think [it's] not so bad - a lighter grade two.Three to five weeks from the date of injury," said Marsch, who revealed that striker Gelhardt, who got the winner against Norwich, has picked up a slight back issue and it has not yet been determined if he can play against Wolves. The youngster would have featured for the 23s earlier in the week, according to the head coach, had it not been for the problem, although Leeds think he'll be ready to face Wolves.

Rodrigo, meanwhile, was taken off in the second half at Elland Road on Sunday with tightness in his quad, which was heavily strapped. The Spanish international had one of his best games of the season, showing a vast improvement from the Aston Villa game three days prior. Marsch is hopeful he will have the forward available at Molineux.

"Rodrigo I think he will train today and we're hopeful everything is ready to go. It seems he has a little bit of an old injury and it's just about managing the symptoms," said Marsch.

OLD INJURY - Rodrigo should train today ahead of Leeds United's trip to Wolves but the club are managing the symptoms of an old injury according to Jesse Marsch. Pic: Getty

Leo Hjelde and Tyler Roberts are Marsch's long-term injury absentees. The pair have both had surgery for knee and hamstring problems respectively, although Leeds are hopeful that Hjelde could recover in time to play some part in the latter stages of the season.

"We think next week Leo might actually be back in training, which is good news for us, it's important to have another option," said Marsch.

Both Lewis Bate and Jamie Shackleton sustained knocks against Manchester United in the Under 23s game this week