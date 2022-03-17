Anticipation is continuing to grow ahead of Leeds United’s Premier League clash against Wolves tomorrow night.

The Whites will have been buoyed by their dramatic late win against Norwich City last weekend, and could take a step closer to safety if they can secure a win at Molineux - a ground they last claimed victory at back in 2016.

As things stand, Leeds are 16th in the Premier League table and four points clear of the relegation zone, and they'll be looking to continue moving away from the bottom three as they head into the back end of the season.

The last time Leeds took on Wolves, back in October, a dramatic late goal from Whites forward Rodrigo Moreno saw them snatch a stoppage time equaliser, in a game where they heavily dominated in terms of possession and shots taken.

Speaking ahead of Friday night's big game, Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier said: “It was a good atmosphere in the changing room (after the win), a good feeling for us. It’s good to be back with a win because it’s been a long time without winning a game.

"I think it’s a good start with the new manager. I think we saw some different things today with the team and, with time, we will be better and better and better.

“We are confident with him and I hope, in the next game, we will win again.”

