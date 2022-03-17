Wolves v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch press conference live - Phillips, Cooper, Rodrigo fitness updates

The Whites will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.

The triumph ended a run of six-straight defeats and put 16th-placed Leeds four points clear of the drop zone but with second-bottom Burnley who are five points adrift having two games in hand.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce on Friday evening having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.

FACING THE PRESS: Whites boss Jesse Marsch, above, is holding his pre-Wolves press conference today. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.

Marsch will be speaking to the media at 10am and everything that is said by the Whites boss will follow here at our live blog.

