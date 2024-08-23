Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are closing in on the loan signing of Manor Solomon from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Israeli international is expected to undergo a medical at Leeds this weekend with a view to signing a season-long loan deal at Elland Road.

Solomon has been deemed surplus to requirements since arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk but previously excelled during a loan spell with Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP understands Leeds will cover a significant portion of Solomon’s wages during his time at the club, provided all goes to plan with medical tests and health checks in the coming days.

As reported by transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano, Solomon’s preference had been to remain in England and is said to have rejected an approach made by LaLiga outfit Getafe.

It follows Largie Ramazani’s arrival from Spanish club Almeria for a fee worth up to £10 million.

Daniel Farke said following his side’s 2-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening that he had ‘made it clear’ Leeds needed additional, experienced players to come in before the transfer deadline if the club wants to be ambitious this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solomon typically plays as a left-sided attacker and has managed four goals in 24 Premier League appearances, whilst averaging a goal every four-or-so games whilst in Ukraine with Shakhtar. The player has UEFA Champions League and Europa League experience, whilst also winning 37 caps for his country, in which he has scored seven times.