The outspoken former Leeds United manager has never been one to hide his opinions.

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has waded into the political tension between his own nation and the country where he now works.

US-born Marsch is manager of the Canadian national team and says he is 'ashamed' of American president Donald Trump's comments about making Canada the 51st state.

The tensions between the two countries were evident in a recent 4 Nations ice hockey match, when the Canadian anthem was booed by American fans and three fights broke out on the ice in the opening nine seconds.

Marsch, capped by the US Men's National Team and a native of Wisconsin, has told Trump to dial down the rhetoric and says he's ashamed of US arrogance in the situation.

"If I have one message to our president, it's lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state," said Marsch. "As an American, I'm ashamed of the arrogance and disregard we've shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies."

Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road but lasted just under a year in charge of the Whites in the Premier League, could face his country of birth in the CONCACAF Nations League final in March. Canada meet Mexico in the semi-finals, with the US taking on Panama, who are managed by another ex-Leeds boss Thomas Christensen.

Marsch believes Canadian values contrast to the current climate in the US and will fire his team up for the semi-final.

"Canada is a strong, independent nation that is deep-rooted in decency and it's a place that values high ethics and respect, unlike the polarised, disrespectful and often now hateful climate that is in the US," Marsch added. "When I look forward to a month from now I know this will fuel our team, the mentality and will that we have to play for our country, the desire to go after this tournament in every way and to show on and off the pitch exactly what Canadian character is."