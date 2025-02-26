No one at Leeds United will risk prematurely celebrating promotion but with just a dozen games to go and the outlook so promising, club chiefs will surely be laying early plans out for a summer of strengthening for Premier League football. Daniel Farke’s side are seven points clear of third-place and showing no sign of slowing down, with comeback wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United extending their unbeaten league run to 16 games.

Should promotion be achieved, then 49ers Enterprises will need to invest heavily to avoid the mistakes of previous owners and cement Leeds as a top-flight club. Premier League experience will be key to many new additions and fortunately for Elland Road chiefs, that might come a lot cheaper than many think.

It might even come for free, with a huge number of well-known Premier League names coming towards the end of their contracts across the division, according to Transfermarkt. And below, the YEP has taken a look at 28 possible free agents Leeds could snap up for a massive bargain.

Vitezslav Jaros (Liverpool) One of the youngest out-of-contract players at just 23, Jaros has spent much of his Liverpool career out on loan. Shot-stopper is highly regarded by the club and already has a first cap for the Czech Republic.

Lucasz Fabianski (West Ham) Fallen behind Alphonse Areola in the pecking order at West Ham and will leave, as confirmed by the club earlier this month. Plenty of Premier League experience with Arsenal and Swansea, as well as 57 Poland caps.

Fraser Forster (Tottenham Hotspur) Stood in as Spurs' first-choice for several weeks this season because of injuries elsewhere. Has plenty of previous top-flight experience with Southampton.

Robin Olsen (Aston Villa) In with little chance of usurping Emi Martinez at Villa Park and could move on to become No.1 elsewhere. Reports earlier this season suggested a contract extension is unlikely.

Ben Mee (Brentford) Signed a one-year deal last summer but struggled with injury and only started two league games. A veteran of lower-level Premier League, most notably as Burnley captain.

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) Was one of Southampton's best players last season and arguably kept that title during a miserable Premier League return. Expected to leave St Mary's for free this summer, although Tottenham have been linked and would likely win any race.