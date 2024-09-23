Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Leeds United man is enjoying an excellent start to the new season.

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha stepped into his new role as Barcelona captain with ease on Sunday night, scoring twice as his side won 5-1 at Villarreal.

Barcelona re-asserted themselves as early title favourites with a convincing victory at El Madrigal, continuing their perfect start to the campaign with a sixth win in as many games. Raphinha has played every minute of that early run and started on the left-wing, but it was teammate Robert Lewandowski who took the early plaudits with a clinical first-half brace.

Villarreal pulled one back just before half-time via Ayoze Perez before Raphinha took over as captain in unfortunate circumstances. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen initially had the armband but landed awkwardly after claiming a cross and was eventually stretchered off with what looked to be a serious knee injury.

As one of the five-strong leadership group named by manager Hansi Flick over the summer, Raphinha took on the responsibility as captain for the remainder of the game and pulled his side through a difficult moment to win comfortably. Pablo Torre made it 3-1 just before the hour mark before the former Whites man got his flowers with a late brace.

The Brazilian rifled home a deflected effort from the edge of the box on 74 minutes before latching onto Lamine Yamal’s pass to bounce a half-volleyed effort beyond Diego Conde. With five goals and two assists in six games, Raphinha is enjoying his best start to a season since leaving Leeds for Barcelona in 2022 but the winger turned focus onto his team for another excellent performance.

“This victory goes to Ter Stegen,” Raphinha told Mundo Deportivo after leading his side to victory. “We know how important he is to us. He is a special person on the pitch and off the pitch, he is always helping and this victory is for him.

“Since I’ve been a Barça player it’s my best start of the season, but I think that what’s past is past. I’m much happier for the team’s victory than for my two goals. We played today and we won, but now we have to think about Getafe.

“This club is quite special for me. I’d be lying to you if I said that I’ve been a Barça fan since I was born, but I grew up and saw how the club played, with so many players that inspired me, that to be able to wear this shirt and show my work here is special for me.”