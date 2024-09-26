Leeds United v Coventry City injury news as fresh blows leave 3 out and 5 more doubts

Saturday’s 3pm kick-off serves up a clash between the last two Championship season’s beaten play-off finalists, Coventry beaten 6-5 on penalties in the 2022-23 Wembley final to Luton Town . Mark Robins’ side could then only manage a ninth-placed finish last season but were seen as among the main teams fancied for promotion from the 2024-25 campaign.

Coventry, though, have started the new season with a haul of just five points from their first six games, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Swansea City leaving them sixth-bottom and just one point clear of the drop zone. Boss Robins has had plenty of injuries to contend with and Whites head coach Daniel Farke also had key men missing for the weekend’s visit to Cardiff City. Farke provided his latest team news at Thursday’s pre-match press conference and here we run through the injuries from both teams.