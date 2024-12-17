Leeds United games could be impacted later this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VAR could return to some Leeds United games this season with the FA confirming it will be used in the FA Cup from round five onwards.

Leeds came into this season’s competition at the third round and were drawn at home to League Two Harrogate Town, with the Yorkshire derby scheduled for Sunday, January 11 at 5:45pm. And ahead of that game - and 31 others across the country - the FA have confirmed VAR will not be in use at all, a change to previous years in which it was used at Premier League stadiums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, VAR will be introduced throughout the competition at round five, including any participating clubs who currently have no infrastructure for the technology. Should such a team be drawn at home, then VAR will be deployed at their stadium ahead of the fixture, and that includes non-league clubs such as Tamworth.

An FA statement read: “Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used in the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup from the Fifth Round onwards. It has been agreed that VAR will be utilised for every match in the Fifth Round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley Stadium, and will not be in operation for the Third and Fourth Rounds.

“VAR has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation. This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rule change won’t impact Leeds in round three, given their fixture takes place at a Championship venue. VAR technology is present at Elland Road, having been installed following the club’s 2020 promotion to the Premier League. But as per last season’s rules, they would not have the license to use it due to being a second-tier club - as happened in the fourth round victory over Plymouth Argyle in January.

Should Leeds progress into round four, the new rule would only impact them if drawn away to a Premier League side. That would have led to the use of VAR last season but not this time round. Any major changes will come if Daniel Farke’s men progress to the fifth round, with a home draw leading to the return of VAR at Elland Road.

The FA have been criticised in recent years for their decision to use VAR in some cup ties and not others, with some teams feeling its presence hampered their chances while others wished it was there to correct on-field mistakes. The governing body say these rule changes will ensure greater consistency across the competition.