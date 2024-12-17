Leeds United's Under-18s have progressed to the Fourth Round of this season's FA Youth Cup following a 3-2 extra-time win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The Whites were defeated finalists last season, losing out to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium after an impressive run.

This season, Rob Etherington's young side have started as the mean to go on with goals from Jacob Render, Josh McDonald and Logan White helping the team secure a place in the next round.

Render opened the scoring four minutes into the game with a header from a deflected Harvey Vincent cross, beating the Portsmouth goalkeeper from close range.

Pompey drew level through Tayo Singerr but were behind once more courtesy of Josh McDonald's strike on 33 minutes. Another Vincent delivery from the right-hand side, following a Leeds break through the middle, found its way to the young Scot at the back post whose second bite of the cherry resulted in Leeds going back in front.

Portsmouth were down but not out as during second half stoppage time, Connor May swept into the Leeds net to level the tie at 2-2 and send the match to extra-time.

Leeds were then reduced to ten men as Coban Bird picked up a second yellow, putting United on the back foot for the remainder of the match.

However, Rhys Chadwick's through-ball was raced onto by White who finished emphatically beneath the Pompey stopper to give Leeds their crucial and ultimately decisive third goal of the evening.

Leeds have been drawn away to non-league outfit AFC Fylde in the next round of the competition as the Whites seek to make it back-to-back Youth Cup Final appearances for the first time since the 1990s.

Fourth Round ties are due to be played by Saturday, January 18.