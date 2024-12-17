Ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has been backed by punters and bookmakers alike to make a return to English football with Southampton after odds on the American replacing Russell Martin on the south coast were 'slashed'.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marsch is currently in charge of the Canadian national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across North America.

The ex-Elland Road head coach has seen odds on him becoming new Saints boss reduced from 50/1 to 6/1, though, following a 'flurry of bets', according to a Betfair spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch came close to joining the Saints in February 2023, just a week on from being sacked as Leeds boss, but the appointment failed to materialise.

It was understood at the time Marsch had interviewed with the Southampton hierarchy but an agreement could not be reached.

Marsch spent 11 months at the helm with Leeds, escaping relegation from the Premier League in May 2022, but was eventually relieved of his duties after a difficult run by February the following year.

Former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand is favourite with most bookmakers to replace Martin, who exited St. Mary's Stadium over the weekend following a 5-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur with Southampton rock-bottom of the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others backed in by bookmakers include Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl, West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan and Blackburn Rovers' John Eustace.