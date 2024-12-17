Ex-Leeds United man Jesse Marsch sees 'odds slashed' on English club football return
Marsch is currently in charge of the Canadian national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across North America.
The ex-Elland Road head coach has seen odds on him becoming new Saints boss reduced from 50/1 to 6/1, though, following a 'flurry of bets', according to a Betfair spokesperson.
Marsch came close to joining the Saints in February 2023, just a week on from being sacked as Leeds boss, but the appointment failed to materialise.
It was understood at the time Marsch had interviewed with the Southampton hierarchy but an agreement could not be reached.
Marsch spent 11 months at the helm with Leeds, escaping relegation from the Premier League in May 2022, but was eventually relieved of his duties after a difficult run by February the following year.
Former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand is favourite with most bookmakers to replace Martin, who exited St. Mary's Stadium over the weekend following a 5-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur with Southampton rock-bottom of the Premier League table.
Others backed in by bookmakers include Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl, West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan and Blackburn Rovers' John Eustace.
