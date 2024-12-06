Leeds United v Harrogate Town FA Cup clash given date and kick-off time with BBC broadcast details
Leeds will host Harrogate Town in the FA Cup third round.
Leeds United’s FA Cup third round hosting of Harrogate Town has been given a date and kick-off time with a broadcast decision made.
Daniel Farke’s Whites were handed a home clash against their nearby neighbours in Monday night’s third round draw for a first ever competitive clash between the two sides.
The third round ties will be played over the second weekend in January and United’s hosting of Town has now been given a 5.45pm kick-off time on Saturday, January 11 to be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer.