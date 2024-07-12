Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines going into the weekend of the Euro 2024 final.

A large portion of Leeds United supporters will have one eye on Berlin this weekend as England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final but those inside the club continue to focus on transfer business. Daniel Farke and his players have less than one month until the visit of Portsmouth kicks off the 2024/25 season, and just a week until their first pre-season friendly at League Two Harrogate Town.

Leeds welcomed their third signing of the summer late on Thursday evening, with Joe Rothwell’s arrival on a season-long loan from Bournemouth following permanent arrivals in the form of Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns. More will likely follow in the coming weeks as work continues to try and keep star assets including Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto. And as the UK counts down to Sunday’s continental showpiece, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Rothwell influence

Rothwell’s decision to spend next season at Leeds was at least in part down to a glowing reference from one of last season’s loanee’s Jaidon Anthony. Leeds Live reports that despite being on the fringes of first-team action throughout the campaign, Anthony ‘waxed lyrical’ about the support he received from teammates, staff members and fans during an unfathomably difficult period in which he lost his mother.

Leeds confirmed Rothwell’s arrival within hours of his name emerging in reports and the 29-year-old told LUTV he was ‘desperate’ to make the move as soon as he was aware of interest. The Elland Road atmosphere and ambition to be promoted were two key factors in that decision but Anthony looks to have played his part as well, despite being unable to make a significant impact on the pitch.

Anthony started just two Championship games last season, thanks mostly to the outstanding form of his main left-wing rival Crysencio Summerville, but provided a regular option for Farke off the bench. Rothwell is expected to provide cover and competition for Glen Kamara in the No.8 role next season and Farke will hope the Bournemouth loanee can bring goals to his midfield.

Gilchrist rivals

Leeds look set to face competition in any pursuit of Alfie Gilchrist and reports now claim Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers have joined the race. Journalist Darren Witcoop reports that John Eustace’s side have ‘enquired’ about taking the Chelsea youngster on loan, with two other second-tier clubs thought to be interested.

Gilchrist emerged as a potential target for Leeds earlier this summer, with the belief being that Chelsea will allow the versatile defender to leave on loan in search of more regular football. The YEP understands that while interest in the 20-year-old is genuine, an official approach is not imminent with those in charge at Elland Road opting to assess all available options before pulling the trigger.

That could allow other Championship clubs to swoop in and secure Gilchrist’s services and Blackburn look to have made the first move. Those in charge at Ewood Park have prioritised defensive reinforcements and are also believed to be one of three clubs interested in signing Liam Cooper, whose contract at Leeds expired at the end of June.