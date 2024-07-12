Transfer activity at Leeds United has really kicked up a notch over the past week or so as preparations continue ahead of the 2024/25 season. Daniel Farke’s squad are back at Thorp Arch building their fitness but those behind the scenes are hard at work ensuring the squad is in good shape going into next month’s Championship opener at home to Portsmouth.

After a relatively slow start to the window, with much of the early focus on outgoings, Leeds have welcomed a trio of experienced options to West Yorkshire in the form of Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell. But there are still a number of gaps that need filling and outside interest in some of the current crop will intensify as the August 30 deadline closes in.

Below, the YEP has rounded up the latest news on just about every transfer story surrounding Leeds at the moment. As ever, it is all subject to change.

Charlie Allen Released by Leeds United after his contract expired. Yet to find a new club.

Luke Ayling Released by Leeds this summer, calling time on an eight-year spell at Elland Road. Spent the second-half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and has since signed a two-year contract at the Riverside.

Lewis Bate Released after failing to ever make an impact on the first-team. Impressed on loan at MK Dons last season and penned a three-year deal with Stockport County last month.

Cody Drameh A surprise appearance in the list of names who were offered a new contract earlier this month. Expectation is that Leeds did that to ensure compensation when he moves on, as many predict. Potential suitors yet to surface but should do soon.

Ian Poveda Released by Leeds earlier this summer but after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, is not short of options. The Star reported last month that 'formal discussions' over a return to Hillsborough were underway, although there is competition from Cardiff City, West Brom, Luton Town and an unnamed Ligue 1 club.