Leeds United’s third signing of the summer was confirmed on Thursday.

Leeds United confirmed the arrival of Joe Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth earlier this week and the midfielder will soon be introduced to his new teammates. The 29-year-old has plenty of experience bedding into a new environment and will soon undergo all the usual formalities of joining a new club.

A key decision for Rothwell will be his shirt number and the midfielder is not short of decent options, with recent departures opening up a raft of typical first-team numbers. But there is also a rather humorous opportunity available as a nod to his namesake town just south of the city. Below, the YEP has taken a look at which numbers have become available for Rothwell.

1. No.12

2. No.13

3. No.14

4. No.15

5. No.16

6. No.17

