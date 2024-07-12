Leeds United confirmed the arrival of Joe Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth earlier this week and the midfielder will soon be introduced to his new teammates. The 29-year-old has plenty of experience bedding into a new environment and will soon undergo all the usual formalities of joining a new club.

A key decision for Rothwell will be his shirt number and the midfielder is not short of decent options, with recent departures opening up a raft of typical first-team numbers. But there is also a rather humorous opportunity available as a nod to his namesake town just south of the city. Below, the YEP has taken a look at which numbers have become available for Rothwell.