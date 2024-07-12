Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joe Rothwell has given his first interview since joining Leeds on loan from Bournemouth.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Rothwell has hailed an “unbelievable” move to Leeds United and declared his intent and hope with what he will bring to the Whites midfield.

News emerged on Thursday evening that Leeds were looking to sign 29-year-old Cherries midfielder Rothwell on a loan deal which had then been wrapped up and announced by 8.30pm on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to LUTV, the new signing said he quickly jumped at the chance to join Leeds who he hopes to drive forward from deep central midfield.

“Unbelievable,” said Rothwell of joining the Whites. "As soon as I heard of the interest, it was something that I was desperate to make happen and thankfully we managed to do it quite quickly so I am delighted to get going now.

"I am a central midfielder, I like to try and pick the ball up a bit deeper and drive with the ball. I think that's one of the main qualities that I possess and it's something that has boded me well throughout my career so it will be something that I try to emulate here and hopefully the fans enjoy what I do."