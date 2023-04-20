Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson feels his former side lack “cohesion” in defence and has questioned the number of minutes Liam Cooper has had on the pitch in recent games.

On Monday, the Whites slumped to a hugely-disappointing 6-1 defeat to Liverpool at Elland Road, eight days after losing 5-1 to Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace at the same venue.

It was the first time the Whites have conceded five or more goals in consecutive league matches, with Monday’s result the first time they had conceded six goals at home in a top-flight game in their entire history.

It was also only the fourth time the club had conceded six or more goals at home, with the the other three occasions coming outside the Premier League.

Robinson, who made 95 league appearances for Leeds between 1998 and 2004, issued a worrying verdict on the Whites’ form and also offered the view that Cooper - who has played just 16 minutes in Leeds’ last five games - is ‘not fancied’ by head coach Gracia.

Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It was the performances [against Palace and Liverpool] and the way they conceded those goals.

“You look back at the Crystal Palace game - the first half they were in the game. They were excellent, they played well and then capitulated in the second half.

“They don’t have another way of playing. They were 2-1 up against Nottingham Forest, they were committing bodies forward and almost conceded chances.

“Liverpool almost seemed to pick them off at will in the second half. Leeds came out with a bit of fight in the second half, got the goal and lifted the crowd and you thought we were in for a real game. Once again, Leeds were exposed at the back and Liverpool were excellent going forward.

“Leeds could have lost this by a lot more. It was players’ performances, the lack of communication there. Liam Cooper hasn’t played. I don’t know why the manager is leaving him on the bench - he clearly doesn’t fancy him.

“He took Luke Ayling out - there doesn’t look to be any cohesion in the back four. There’s a lot going wrong for Leeds at the moment at the wrong time of the season.”

Leeds return to Premier League action on Saturday as they head to Fulham for a 12.30pm kick-off. They are two points above Nottimgham Forest in 18th, and the same number ahead of Everton in 17th.

