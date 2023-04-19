The Premier League relegation battle is set to go down to the wire

Leeds United return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they head to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in a lunchtime fixture.

The Whites lost at home to Marco Silva’s side earlier in the season and head to London after conceding 11 goals in their last two games.

After taking the lead against relegation rivals Crystal Palace, the Whites conceded five goals without reply as they were beaten 5-1. Their goal difference took another hit on Monday night as they were beaten 6-1 by Liverpool in West Yorkshire.

“It’s hard to manage, of course,” said head coach Javi Gracia on Monday night. “I don’t remember in my career if in two games in a row I conceded five, then six goals. I don’t remember that.

“It’s hard to manage, but I’m here to try to give my best, to try to help the team, to help the club and that is what I’m going to do.”

Leeds remain outside of the relegation zone but in a congested table, any point is precious as they seek to climb away from danger.

Ahead of another big weekend, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look and if Leeds will retain their Premier League status...

1 . Man City Predicted points - 88 Photo Sales

2 . Arsenal Predicted points - 87 Photo Sales

3 . Man United Predicted points - 73 Photo Sales

4 . Newcastle Predicted points - 70 Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5