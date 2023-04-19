News you can trust since 1890
You’re not really a Leeds United fan if you haven’t done most of these 11 things

Eating the same food, drinking at the same pub and visiting the same programme seller are just some traditions for Leeds United fans.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

There's nothing quite like the feeling of setting off from home on a match day to begin the pilgrimage to Elland Road. The stadium has been the home of Leeds United ever since the club formed back in 1919 and, even if it lacks the modernity of other Premier League homes, holds decades of memories for Whites fans.

On matchday, there is always a hive of activity outside the ground with fans spilling through the streets and crowds gathering outside nearby pubs and food stops. Sellers flog their programmes and some first-time visitors may pose with famous statues and splurge in the club shop.

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked Leeds United fans what rituals or traditions mark their match day experience at Elland Road. While some joked that crying and shouting had become par for the course, others shared habits picked up from years of family support.

Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s.

1. Graveley’s

Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s.

Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do.

2. The Old Peacock

Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do. Photo: Google Streetview

It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off.

3. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off. Photo: Google Streetview

Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time.

4. Get a photo with Billy

Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time.

