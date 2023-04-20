Leeds United are now preparing for a tough away clash with Fulham as they look to get over a drubbing at the hands of Liverpool.

The Whites were hit for six at home by the Reds on Monday night, a result that saw their confidence and goal difference take a big blow. They must now pick themselves up quickly, with no time to lose in this ultra-close Premier League relegation battle. Fulham will offer another tough test this weekend, and Leeds go into the weekend just two points above the drop zone.

Murphy on changes

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy believes Javi Gracia may need to ring the changes this weekend.

“It might be worth a change just to take him [Illan Meslier] out of the firing line, he’s struggling, he was at fault for a couple of the goals. But, he’s certainly not the worst performer,” said Murphy to the BBC. “[Marc] Roca hasn’t got the legs to play at this level, tries his best but he hasn’t got the legs. If he does play, he’s got to play in a three, not a two. I mean you’ve got to know your players haven’t you, surely?

“Struijk, he struggled like hell at left-back, he went back to his familiar position at centre-half and in the last couple of weeks he’s been destroyed. He can’t play, he can’t play again.”

Carragher raises Gracia concern

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher believes Gracia could still be in danger despite only recently taking over at Elland Road.

“It’s not [impossible],” he told Sky Sports. “They got rid of a God-like figure in Bielsa when they thought they were going to go down, and I think it took them so long to get this guy in and they tried a few different options, I think it would be really tough at this stage of the season to go for another manager.

“So, I think he’ll be there between now and the end of the season. But, if you’re talking about the next two or three games going really badly and they lose badly, they might think why not do something?