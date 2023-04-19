News you can trust since 1890
Premier League table without VAR: Where Leeds United, Liverpool, West Ham and rivals would sit - gallery

A look at where Leeds United would be in the Premier League table if VAR was not in use.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:47 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

Leeds United are no closer to securing their Premier League status for another season following a heavy defeat to Liverpool on Monday night.

The Whites remain two points above the drop zone, and they are now heading into a hugely important run of games with the end of season now in sight. Javi Gracia and his men have their work cut out as they continue to battle against defensive issues. But where would Leeds be if VAR wasn’t being used in the Premier League this season?

There was a controversial decision during Monday’s game as Stockley Park failed to spot an apparent handball from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the build-up to the opening goal.

We have worked out what the table woud look like if the original decisions on the pitch were not revised by VAR. Take a look below to see where Leeds would stand...

Points difference: +1. New tally: 75

1. Arsenal

Points difference: +1. New tally: 75

Points difference: +4. New tally: 74

2. Manchester City

Points difference: +4. New tally: 74

Points difference: -1. New tally: 58

3. Manchester United

Points difference: -1. New tally: 58

Points difference: +1. New tally: 57

4. Newcastle United

Points difference: +1. New tally: 57

