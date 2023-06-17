Leeds United’s hunt for their new manager continues and a shortlist of potential suitors has been released. The club will conduct their final interviews over the coming days and hope to make an announcement next week. It has since been revealed that one potential candidate quite fancies the role too.

According to Stephen McGowan, Daniel Farke — who was named on the manager shortlist along with Carlos Corberán and Scott Parker — has his eyes on the vacant position at Elland Road. McGowan revealed this in the Scottish Daily Mail this week while writing about Brendan Rodgers’ pending return to Celtic.

“A list of runners and riders featuring Enzo Maresca and Daniel Farke was patchy and unconvincing. Maresca — assistant manager to Pep Guardiola — made it clear he would rather stay in England. Farke was sacked by Borussia Mönchengladbach and fancied the Leeds United job,” he wrote (h/t MOT Leeds News).

Farke’s recent stint in the Bundesliga ended after just one year and while this may have been a short-lived spell, he is a proven Championship winner. The German spent four years with Norwich City between 2017 and 2021, and in that time he guided the team to two titles in England’s second tier.

This bodes well for Leeds as they are looking for a manager who will help them secure promotion back into the Premier League as soon as possible. Their recent relegation came after Sam Allardyce was unable to secure the Whites’ survival, despite that being one of his main strengths.