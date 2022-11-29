December is almost here which means that the return of domestic football is getting closer and closer and the January transfer window is also right around the corner.

Leeds United will return to competitive action when Manchester City visit Elland Road in the Premier League on December 28, their first of two matches remaining in 2022. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

Brighton have opened talks with Molde to sign Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana with the Norwegian side wanting more than €10 million for the 19-year old who has scored 21 total goals this year (Fabrizio Romano)

Sunderland are among a number of Championship clubs chasing Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, who spent the second half of last season on-loan at Preston North End, in January (Football Insider)

Manchester United are open to recalling certain players on loan in the January transfer window with Ethan Laird, Hannibal Mejbri and Amad among the players currently on loan to Championship clubs that have recall options (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United have put aside £52 million to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi with the player apparently keen to sign for the Red Devils (Express via Mundo Deportivo)

Jose Mourniho’s Roma are considering a move for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu in the January transfer window (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku with a medical already done, agreement in place with Leipzig for more than €60 million and a long term contract agreed (Fabrizio Romano)

If Christian Pulisic is to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, with Arsenal and Newcastle United reportedly interested in the USA star, it will likely be on a permanent basis with the Blues unlikely to accept a loan offer (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are among a number of teams that could be “tempted” into making a move for Spain starlet Nico Williams after his impressive World Cup cameos (Football.London via Goal Espana)