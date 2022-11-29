Leeds United fans offer different viewpoints on Cardiff City trip after FA Cup third round draw
Leeds United have been handed a trip to familiar foes Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round and Whites supporters have offered different viewpoints on the upcoming visit to Wales.
Here is what some of United’s supporters have had to say on social media about the prospect of facing the Bluebirds in their own back yard over the first full weekend of January following Monday evening’s third round draw.
‘Put the U23s out. Move on’ – Alvin Clarke (@alvy04)
‘Tasty’ – Barry Dunne (@BazDunne)
‘We're all going on a European Tour’ – fcuk81v7 (@Version24112017)
‘Oh no no no’ – Paul G (@LPP2014)
‘This is where nightmares begin’ – FionaCK (@FionaCK)
‘Cardiff away in the third round, with a squad including an ex-Crawley striker and the guy who got sent off in the 'ten man Wigan' game. I believe this may be what’s known as a 'perfect storm' – David Guile (@ellandduck)
‘A rather boring cup draw and us probably going out with a below par line up (again). I was there the last time we played them in the cup, rather eventful’ – Tuz (@LUFC_Tuz)
‘Cardiff are really poor this season easily through to round 4 Bamford hat-trick’ – WHITESOLDIER (@whitesoldier62)
‘Cardiff away. A draw that sends chills down the spine of every #lufc of a certain generation’ – Bernie Banter (@BanterBernie)
‘An entire book could be written on how miserable Cardiff in the FA Cup has been for Leeds United’ – EastStandUpper (@EastStandUpper)
‘Cardiff (A) great that we’re back in Europe’ – Donald Jones (@dwj66)
‘Cardiff away in the FA Cup 3rd round - WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?’ – Thomas Bradley (@TBradley23)