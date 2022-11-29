Here is what some of United’s supporters have had to say on social media about the prospect of facing the Bluebirds in their own back yard over the first full weekend of January following Monday evening’s third round draw.

‘Put the U23s out. Move on’ – Alvin Clarke (@alvy04)

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Tasty’ – Barry Dunne (@BazDunne)

EX-CRAWLEY: Cardiff City forward Max Watters, centre. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

‘We're all going on a European Tour’ – fcuk81v7 (@Version24112017)

‘Oh no no no’ – Paul G (@LPP2014)

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This is where nightmares begin’ – FionaCK (@FionaCK)

‘Cardiff away in the third round, with a squad including an ex-Crawley striker and the guy who got sent off in the 'ten man Wigan' game. I believe this may be what’s known as a 'perfect storm' – David Guile (@ellandduck)

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A rather boring cup draw and us probably going out with a below par line up (again). I was there the last time we played them in the cup, rather eventful’ – Tuz (@LUFC_Tuz)

‘Cardiff are really poor this season easily through to round 4 Bamford hat-trick’ – WHITESOLDIER (@whitesoldier62)

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Cardiff away. A draw that sends chills down the spine of every #lufc of a certain generation’ – Bernie Banter (@BanterBernie)

‘An entire book could be written on how miserable Cardiff in the FA Cup has been for Leeds United’ – EastStandUpper (@EastStandUpper)

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Cardiff (A) great that we’re back in Europe’ – Donald Jones (@dwj66)