Three Manchester United players have been all-but ruled out for this Sunday’s clash with Leeds United.

Leeds faced the Red Devils are recently as Wednesday night, but the fixture list has thrown up a strange circumstance where the two sides meet again this Sunday, this time at Elland Road. On Wednesday, the Whites managed to take a point home from Old Trafford, although it could have been much better, given they led 2-0.

Still, it was an impressive result for Leeds, who sacked Jesse Marsch less than 48 hours before the game, throwing a spanner into the preparations for the game. Though, little has changed ahead of the rematch this weekend, with no new head coach in place just yet.

Leeds have injury concerns of their own heading into this weekend, but Man Utd are not without their bumps and bruises, adding to the absence of the suspended Casemiro. Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay all missed the meeting earlier this week, and Erik ten Hag believes they will remain out for this weekend.

“I don’t expect [them to be fit],” said the Dutchman in his pre-match press conference. “We have some days obviously, but I don’t expect it. If I can oversee it from now, I don’t see any new problems coming up.”

Man Utd also have a Europa League clash with Barcelona coming up, and asked whether the trio will be fit for that first leg, Ten Hag added: “I think same answer, I can’t say for 100 percent, but I don’t expect it.”

The Red Devils also have long-term injury absentees in Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, and asked about the ongoing injury issues, Ten Hag said: “With the injuries, if you see Christian Eriksen, you can’t see that as an impact from the tough season, but it definitely is a tough season with the World Cup in between and a lot of overload for the players.