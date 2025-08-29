Eddie Howe provides key update on £90m duo ahead of Leeds United vs Newcastle United

The latest team news ahead of Leeds United’s home game with Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed he has received mixed news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s visit to Premier League rivals Leeds United.

The Magpies have endured a challenging start to the season after their opening day draw at Aston Villa was followed up by a dramatic late defeat against Liverpool on Monday. Howe’s men found themselves two goals down and down to ten men by the time the 50-minute mark had been reached at St James Park after Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike found the net and Magpies forward Anthony Gordon saw red for a dangerous challenge on Reds captain Virgil Van Dijk.

That dismissal means the England winger will now serve a three-match ban and that has ruled him out of Saturday’s Elland Road clash. However, there were further concerns for Howe as key midfielder duo Sandro Tonali and Joelinton and long-serving defender Fabian Schar all suffered injuries during the defeat. There has been mixed news for the Magpies boss after he gave a rundown of the players that could be available for the visit to Leeds.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Howe said: "Relatively good news on both players [Sandro Tonali and Joelinton], when they left the pitch we feared they may be out long-term. Joey’s scan was good but he will miss this weekend, we'll hopefully get him back for the game after the international break. Sandro's injury isn’t serious, he is battling to be fit for tomorrow. Fabian Schär is available. We followed concussion protocols, he will be fine to play."

Nick Woltemade of U21 Germany celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025 Semi-Final match between Germany and France at Kosice Football Arena on June 25, 2025 in Kosice, Slovakia. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After what has been a frustrating search for a new striker amid uncertainty over Alexander Isak’s future, Newcastle now appear on the brink of securing a club record deal for Stuttgart and Germany frontman Nick Woltemade. The Magpies have progressed with a £64.8 million agreement for the 23-year-old - but the deal is increasingly unlikely to be finalised in time for Woltemade to make his debut at Elland Road this weekend.

Speaking about the transfer window, Howe said: “We have to try and bring the right players to the football club and it’s been a big effort from everyone behind the scenes to try and achieve that. We look like we are getting closer but nothing is signed yet. It’s certainly moving in the right direction.”

Emotion

Leeds United fans have been backed to make the difference next season. | Getty Images

Howe is relishing the visit to Elland Road as he returns to the Whites home for the first time since Newcastle battled to a 2-2 draw against a Whites side that were on their way to relegation into the Championship during the final weeks of the 2022/23 season. The Magpies boss admitted he loves a visit to LS11 and has challenged his side to use the emotion inside the stadium to pick up a positive result.

He said: “The start of the game is going to be very important for us. They have invested in a lot of good players. I love going to Elland Road, it is a stadium full of emotion, and we'll need to use that emotion this weekend.”

