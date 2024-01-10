Djed Spence finds new club despite 'reluctance' after Leeds United loan disaster

Former Leeds United loanee Djed Spence looks set to join Serie A side Genoa on loan for the remainder of the season. Spence returned to Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds last week after the Whites made the decision to cut his loan with the club short.

As such, Spurs have been looking for a new club to take Spence on this month and it seems they might have found one. According to the Evening Standard, Spence will join up with Genoa this month with the switch being a makeweight as Spurs look to finalise a deal for defender Radu Dragusin, though Spence has been reluctant.

The Londoners appear to have beaten off competition from Bayern Munich for Dragusin and the deal has provided something of a solution to their Spence dilemma. The report claims the right-back has been reluctant to leave Spurs, but given he does not feature in Ange Postecoglou’s plans, he could face spending the rest of the season with the club’s youth team.

The Standard also report that Genoa have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer for a fee of approximately £8.5m.

After a testing first season in north London, Spence had hoped to get his career moving in the right direction once more when he joined Daniel Farke’s Leeds in the summer transfer window. He looked the part when stepping off the Elland Road bench for his debut in September and the hope was that he would go on to nail down the club’s right-back spot.

However, injury struck in the days that followed his Whites bow and he spent the next three months sidelined with a knee issue. The 23-year-old did eventually make a return to play in December and made six appearances for the club through the festive period.

Leeds made the decision to bring his loan with the club to a premature end last week, though, activating his recall clause despite their lack of options at full-back.