Former Leeds United loanee Djed Spence has returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur this month after the Whites' hierarchy chose to prematurely end his loan spell at Elland Road.

It appears the defender will not be staying at Spurs very long, however, as head coach Ange Postecoglou and the Australian's higher-ups at Tottenham appear intent on farming the 23-year-old out once again.

Spurs are keen to add Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin during the January window and reportedly plan to use Spence as a makeweight in that deal. Although, their attempts to lure the Romanian international may have hit a snag as the ex-Leeds loanee is reportedly 'reluctant' to make the switch to Serie A.

ESPN journalist James Olley reports: "Final element of Tottenham's deal to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa (€25m + €5m) is convincing Djed Spence to go the other way on loan. Told he was initially reluctant but talks are ongoing."

Spence spent the second half of last season on loan at French club Stade Rennais but scarcely featured, making just eight appearances in Ligue 1, one more than he managed during an injury-hit time at Elland Road. At Rennes, Spence was joined by fellow Spurs loanee Joe Rodon, but this time the full-back appears to be heading to the continent on his own.

Genoa are 12th in Italy's top flight, while their squad does not include any native English speakers, unlike clubs such as AC Milan or Bologna where Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Lewis Ferguson currently ply their trades, respectively.