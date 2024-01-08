Peter Crouch and Gary Lineker say the same thing as Patrick Bamford's Leeds United screamer goes viral
Patrick Bamford's stunning volley against Peterborough United helped Leeds United into the fourth round of the FA Cup
Patrick Bamford stole the show for Leeds United on Sunday afternoon as Leeds United eased to a 3-0 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup. The striker scored Leeds’ second of the game at the Weston Homes Stadium and his effort, wedged in between an Ethan Ampadu brace, has gone viral for all the right reasons.
Controlling an Ampadu pass on his chest with his back to goal, Bamford took the opportunity to swivel on the spot expertly and hit a volley from 20 yards over the head of Posh goalkeeper Flynn Talley and into the back of the net. It was a goal that put Leeds in control of the tie at the time, but it has been doing the rounds on social media in the aftermath with a series of former strikers outlining their admiration.
Both Gary Lineker and Peter Crouch know a good goal when they see one and the pair have reacted publicly to the effort.
“Oh, what a beauty to make it 2-0,” Lineker said when live on the BBC on Sunday evening after seeing Bamford’s goal for the first time.
Crouch, on the other hand, took to social media to make the same point, simply tweeting: “Beauty”.
The goal was Bamford’s second of the calendar year after finding the net with a header in the club’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City on New Year’s Day. That effort was Bamford’s first of the season under Daniel Farke and his first at any level since scoring away at Bournemouth in the Premier League back in April.
Bamford struggled for fitness and form over the first half of the Championship campaign and he came in for criticism for some of his performances in a Leeds shirt during that time. However, the hope will be that he can use the confidence he has built up over the last week to finally find some consistency in the second tier and help Leeds make a push for promotion in the weeks and months to come.