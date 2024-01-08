Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Patrick Bamford stole the show for Leeds United on Sunday afternoon as Leeds United eased to a 3-0 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup. The striker scored Leeds’ second of the game at the Weston Homes Stadium and his effort, wedged in between an Ethan Ampadu brace, has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Controlling an Ampadu pass on his chest with his back to goal, Bamford took the opportunity to swivel on the spot expertly and hit a volley from 20 yards over the head of Posh goalkeeper Flynn Talley and into the back of the net. It was a goal that put Leeds in control of the tie at the time, but it has been doing the rounds on social media in the aftermath with a series of former strikers outlining their admiration.

Both Gary Lineker and Peter Crouch know a good goal when they see one and the pair have reacted publicly to the effort.

“Oh, what a beauty to make it 2-0,” Lineker said when live on the BBC on Sunday evening after seeing Bamford’s goal for the first time.

Crouch, on the other hand, took to social media to make the same point, simply tweeting: “Beauty”.

The goal was Bamford’s second of the calendar year after finding the net with a header in the club’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City on New Year’s Day. That effort was Bamford’s first of the season under Daniel Farke and his first at any level since scoring away at Bournemouth in the Premier League back in April.

