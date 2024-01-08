Leeds United suffer transfer setback as Liverpool player 'set' to join rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United appear to have missed out on signing in-demand Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho this month. The Whites were one of several Championship clubs linked to the Portugal U21 international, who has returned from a spell at RB Leipzig where he struggled to secure game time.

Liverpool are keen to find more regular minutes for Carvalho in January, then, with Leeds touted as a potential destination by Fabrizio Romano, alongside Southampton and Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, The Athletic are now reporting that Hull are expected to win the race for the 21-year-old, in what would undoubtedly be seen as a big coup for the Tigers.

The report claims that the offer made by Hull was seen as the most attractive to Liverpool and a move could be finalised this week. It is also suggested that Southampton haven’t given up on adding Carvalho to their ranks, despite his expected switch to the MKM Stadium. The Reds have already sent Tyler Morton to East Yorkshire this season.

Leeds are expected to active in the January transfer window, particularly after the decision was made to cut Djed Spence’s loan at Elland Road short last week. Spence joined the club towards the end of the summer transfer window but struggled with injuries and left Leeds having made just seven Championship appearances.

His departure frees up a loan spot for the Whites, while it also leaves something of a hole in Daniel Farke’s defensive ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad