Leeds United have enjoyed an uncomplicated passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup – for once - much to the delight of the club’s refreshingly surprised fans.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Sunday’s 3-0 win at third round hosts Peterborough United including praise for the bargain of the century, a keeper question, expected exit and replacement must.

NEIL GREWER

A very satisfying performance and result with some great individual performances, a goal of the season contender from Patrick Bamford, and as a result, an unusual scenario looming of a fourth round tie. Daniel Farke’s team changes worked and the big surprise for me, Ethan Ampadu not being rested, worked beyond belief – he put in a faultless central defensive display complemented by scoring two goals and assisting in the other.

'FAULTLESS': Whites star Ethan Ampadu, centre, pictured whirling away to celebrate after putting Leeds United ahead at Sunday's third round FA Cup hosts Peterborough United and en route to a 3-0 success. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Other class displays came from Joe Rodon and Archie Gray, with Gray playing in his natural position and he should have helped himself to a goal or two. The main other talking point revolved around the exclusion of Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Creswell from the squad. I find this decision strange – surely they should have been included in the squad if they are part of the plans?

Consequently, I would not be surprised if either or both were the target of outbound loan deals – on the subject of which we need to replace Djed Spence in the transfer window.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

ANDY RHODES

Considering Leeds United’s recent history in the third round of the FA Cup we could have been forgiven for thinking that this would be more difficult a game than it turned out to be. In the end, the victory was comfortable and more than deserved.

Unlike in previous years, Leeds didn’t look nervous and the home side weren’t able to get a foothold or make things tricky in the early stages. Instead, United were able to control possession at will and commit bodies forward. Daniel Farke gave an opportunity to Patrick Bamford and, thankfully, he didn’t disappoint. His running was tireless throughout and, of course, his goal was a thing of beauty.

What is sometimes frustrating about Bamford is his ability to make the simple things seem difficult and the impossible look easy. Ethan Ampadu, meanwhile, deals in the simple things. His goals were well taken for a man who had scored just once before, and his performance kept things ticking over.

If Leeds can continue this form in the league we might all sit a little more comfortably.Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

DAVID WATKINS

Well! Not too much needs saying about that performance – it was probably the most comfortable third-round victory we’ve had so far this century! Yes, Peterborough kept us out for half an hour and had a couple of near misses but, similar to the recent Birmingham City game, once we went ahead we never looked likely to face another third-round embarrassment. Three good goals too.

The first a dinked free-kick chested down by Patrick Bamford and Ampadu swept it home; the second, a worldy, from Bamford himself as he chested a long diagonal Ampadu pass into the air before turning and walloping it over the Posh keeper into the corner of the net; and the third a lovely jump and firm header by Ampadu from a Dan James corner.

Ampadu goals are like London buses seemingly; you wait half a season and then two come together! It was an almost perfect performance from a largely second-string Leeds side without the cunning and guile of our two magicians – Summerville and Georginio – and, as an away performance it will surely not harm our confidence as we now get back to league duty at Cardiff City next weekend.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

KEITH INGHAM

A difficult trip to League One Peterborough United – a team unbeaten in 10 games – was dealt with in a very professional way and the 3-0 win was well deserved with a much-changed side from the one that beat Birmingham City last Saturday.

Leeds had a few early nervous moments as Peterborough showed they weren’t to be taken lightly. The ‘pink un’s’ though went ahead 10 minutes from the break through an unexpected goal by captain-for-the-day Ethan Ampadu. Within two minutes of the second half, the tie was over and what a way to end it. Ampadu put a ball to the edge of the Peterborough area, Patrick Bamford controlled it with one touch before unleashing a thunderbolt past Fynn Talley. A fantastic goal and Bamford’s second in consecutive games.

Ampadu finished a very good afternoon with his second goal on 90 minutes. Kristoffer Klaesson has not done much wrong and Daniel Farke has a decision to make for the game with Cardiff next Saturday. Does he bring back Illan Meslier or keep Klaesson between the sticks? Bamford also added to his claims to start with another goal and what a goal!

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu, first game as captain, made Bamford’s goal and got two goals himself.

MIKE GILL

At last some joy from the FA Cup – two goals and a great performance from bargain buy of the century - Ethan Ampadu, a worldie from Patrick Bamford and a dominant display against a team that are as good as any in the third tier.

United started well but once their opponents settled themselves into the game, they looked increasingly difficult to break down. That was until the improving Jaidon Anthony placed a tricky free-kick into the box and Patrick Bamford chested the ball to Ethan Ampadu who made no mistake and found the net for his first goal for the Whites. Shortly before half-time, Willy Gnonto was blatantly tripped in the penalty area but the referee somehow allowed play to continue.

Two minutes after half-time, Patrick Bamford scored with a sublime 25-yard volley after controlling the ball on his chest with his back to goal. You feel that this should be a candidate for goal of the season, not just for United, but for the FA Cup competition as a whole. Ampadu then finished the job off in the dying minutes but the game was already up for Peterborough United.