Real Betis have been linked with interest in a third Leeds United player this summer.

Diego Llorente had ‘only good things’ to say about Junior Firpo when quizzed on reports linking the Leeds United defender with his new club, Real Betis.

Firpo has emerged as a potential target for Betis this summer, with reports from Spain suggesting the 27-year-old could return to the club with whom he made his senior debut. Leeds have received no approach for their left-back and are not actively looking to sell, but can do little to avoid speculation over their players.

La Liga outfit Betis must have a busy scout based in West Yorkshire, having already secured permanent moves for Llorente and Marc Roca, with the latter enjoying a season out on loan at the Estadio Benito Villamarín before making his move permanent. Links between the Spanish side and Firpo will likely continue as the window progresses and Llorente insists the Dominican Republic international has improved since joining Leeds.

“I was sad that they (Leeds) didn’t get promoted because they were very close to returning to the Premier League,” Llorente told ABC Sevilla when quizzed on the transfer links. “Beyond that I can only have good things to say about him (Firpo). We all know him and we know what Junior is capable of. Going away has made him improve, it makes you stronger.”

Firpo has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Leeds but is expected to stay on board as things stand, with the obvious caveat that things can change quickly in the transfer window. The full-back enjoyed his best year at Elland Road last season and has cemented himself as a regular starter under Daniel Farke.

The Leeds boss opted to use a back-three during his side’s 3-0 pre-season win at Harrogate Town on Friday with Firpo allowed more freedom to burst forward - a decision that was rewarded with his scoring of the opening goal and an excellent all-round performance. That only highlighted the former Barcelona man’s importance and Farke made clear his stance on the situation after full-time in North Yorkshire.

"I never made a secret out of it that I think that Junior Firpo on this level is an outstanding full-back, with his experience, with his technical ability, with his strength going forward,” he told the YEP. "He is able to assist, he is able to score.

“He showed this again in this little bit more advanced role which I think also suits him a little bit. He is one of the more experienced lads in my group and for that he is also a key player in my thoughts of going forward. Of course he will be important."

Firpo flew out to Germany with his teammates on Sunday and is expected to feature prominently going into the new season. Leeds have two friendlies against local sides scheduled for the coming days, albeit fans won’t be able to watch them until after the full-time whistle due to security concerns.