Daniel Farke declares Junior Firpo expectation with Leeds United changed position view

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whites boss Daniel Farke has outlined his Junior Firpo expectation and changed Leeds United position view.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firpo joined Leeds from Barcelona for 15m euros in the summer of 2021 and the left-back returned from injury to enjoy a strong second half of last season, during which the defender served up seven assists. Real Betis have been linked with a move for Firpo this summer but Farke says the Dominican Republic international is a “key player” to his future plans and one who could thrive in a new position.

Leeds took in their first public pre-season friendly on Friday at Harrogate Town in which Firpo lined up as a left wing back to a new system featuring three centre-backs. The defender regularly steamed up and down the left flank and put Leeds ahead and en route to a 3-0 victory when converting Mateo Joseph’s cross with just 12 minutes on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Firpo’s display and how important he was to him, Farke declared: "I never made a secret out of it that I think that Junior Firpo on this level is an outstanding full-back, with his experience, with his technical ability, with his strength going forward.

ON THE CHARGE Leeds United's Junior Firpo battles Harrogate Town's Matthew Foulds and Zico Asare during Friday evening's pre-season friendly. Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"He is able to assist, he is able to score. He showed this again in this little bit more advanced role which I think also suits him a little bit. He is one of the more experienced lads in my group and for that he is also a key player in my thoughts of going forward. Of course he will be important."