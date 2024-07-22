Daniel Farke declares Junior Firpo expectation with Leeds United changed position view
Firpo joined Leeds from Barcelona for 15m euros in the summer of 2021 and the left-back returned from injury to enjoy a strong second half of last season, during which the defender served up seven assists. Real Betis have been linked with a move for Firpo this summer but Farke says the Dominican Republic international is a “key player” to his future plans and one who could thrive in a new position.
Leeds took in their first public pre-season friendly on Friday at Harrogate Town in which Firpo lined up as a left wing back to a new system featuring three centre-backs. The defender regularly steamed up and down the left flank and put Leeds ahead and en route to a 3-0 victory when converting Mateo Joseph’s cross with just 12 minutes on the clock.
Asked about Firpo’s display and how important he was to him, Farke declared: "I never made a secret out of it that I think that Junior Firpo on this level is an outstanding full-back, with his experience, with his technical ability, with his strength going forward.
"He is able to assist, he is able to score. He showed this again in this little bit more advanced role which I think also suits him a little bit. He is one of the more experienced lads in my group and for that he is also a key player in my thoughts of going forward. Of course he will be important."
