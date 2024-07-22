Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are currently in Germany as they continue their pre-season preparations

Leeds United kicked off their pre-season schedule with a comfortable 3-0 win over Harrogate Town on Friday night. Junior Firpo opened the scoring in the first half before Georginio Rutter and Sam Chambers netted in the second 45 minutes.

Daniel Farke and his side are now in Germany as they prepare for two further friendlies, although both of those games will be played behind closed doors with supporters urged not to travel. The Whites will finalise their pre-season preparations with an Elland Road clash against La Liga side Valencia on August 3 - a week before their Championship opener with newly-promoted Portsmouth.

Jayden Bogle became the club’s latest signing as he completed a move from Sheffield United over the weekend. He has now joined up with Farke’s squad in Germany. As the season edges closer, we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours from Leeds and their Championship rivals.

Leeds eye potential Garcia deal

Leeds are eyeing a potential deal for PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty, according to Football Insider. The 21-year-old plays at left-back, with Firpo currently Farke’s first choice in the position. Firpo has been linked with a move to Spanish side Real Betis, with the La Liga club already agreeing deals for Marc Roca and Diego Llorente this summer.

Farke has made it clear that Firpo is a part of his plans for the 2024-25 season, as he said on Friday after the win over Harrogate: "I never made a secret out of it that I think that Junior Firpo on this level is an outstanding full-back, with his experience, with his technical ability, with his strength going forward.

"He is able to assist, he is able to score. He showed this again in this little bit more advanced role which I think also suits him a little bit. He is one of the more experienced lads in my group and for that he is also a key player in my thoughts of going forward. Of course he will be important."

Leeds are said to be looking at the left-back market and Garcia MacNulty is reportedly on the radar. The 21-year-old has a Spanish father and Irish mother and is a Republic of Ireland youth international. He was raised in Spain and joined the Real Betis academy as youngster before moving to VfL Wolfsburg in Germany. He signed for Zwolle last summer and scored two goals and provided two assists in 32 appearances.

Ex-Whites loanee wanted by Blackburn

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Baker is wanted by Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The player came through Chelsea’s academy but never broke into the first team as he was sent out on loan several times. He left Stamford Bridge two years ago and joined Stoke City and has played 90 times for the club since, scoring 19 goals.

He was unable to nail down a starting spot last campaign due to a knee injury. He is reportedly admired by Rovers boss John Eustace with Blackburn eager to raise funds for a deal while a swap deal could also be considered.