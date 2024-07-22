Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are facing a fresh test of their resolve over key players with a reported proposal for Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Hammers are the latest English top flight side to set their sights on the winger, who was widely expected to be sold early on in the window following Leeds’ play-off final defeat at Wembley. His 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship last season earned him the EFL’s Player of the Season award for the division and marked him out as a wanted man for clubs in higher leagues.

Brighton were the first to reveal their hand, though their interest did not translate to a bid and, instead, with the Whites needing to make at least one significant player sale this summer, they accepted £40m from Tottenham Hotspur for Archie Gray. Although Leeds insist that they are no longer in a position where they need to sell players and can dictate the terms of any exits, they have been unable to rule out further departures and Summerville’s future has drawn the most speculation from the current squad. Leeds’ position is that any move desired by a player would have to make financial sense for the club in order to give them a decision to make. Club sources have not put a price on Summerville or yet had serious negotiations to consider, but as Romano has hinted Summerville would be an ‘expensive’ acquisition for the Hammers. The Italian also reports that Roma are keen on Summerville, but that they regard him as a back-up option for their number one target Matías Soulé.

Wingers were a high priority for Leeds as they prepared their recruitment and contingency plans for this summer, in the knowledge that there would undoubtedly be interest in both Summerville and Willy Gnonto. Substantial noise at the Everton end suggested that they would come back in for Gnonto this summer but a bid is yet to materialise. If Leeds are to consider selling either or both widemen then the earlier the better so that they could bring in their own first-choice replacements in a timely fashion to prepare for the upcoming season.