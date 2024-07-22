Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have started to hint at a key design feature on their new away kit.

Leeds United supporters could soon be able to cast their eyes on next season’s away kit with teasers popping up around the city and an imminent release date suggested.

Fans have been speculating as to what next season’s kits might look like for several weeks and were able to see Leeds play in the new home shirt during Friday’s 3-0 pre-season friendly win over Harrogate Town. Opinion has been split on the inclusion of the colour red within the front-of-shirt Red Bull logo but there is far more agreement over what the away shirt is expected to look like.

On Monday morning, various social media accounts began to post pictures of billboards across the city, with one simply plastering the old ‘smiley badge’ logo in front of a yellow background. Alongside it is a QR code which, when followed, takes you to a page on the Leeds United website with the same prominent yellow colour alongside the Adidas logo, retro crest and date ‘24.07.24’.

That would lead one to believe the away kit will be released on Wednesday and Leeds could be the latest beneficiary of Adidas’ decision to bring back fan-favourite retro badges. Manchester United and Arsenal have both had alternative crests on their kits in recent years and the ‘smiley badge’ is a nod to one of the club’s most successful periods under the legendary Don Revie - something fans seem hugely excited about.

@MJ90113368 wrote: “This could be absolutely immense”.

@dalejohnson0501 wrote: “This could be the best shirt in years this one”.

@StopLyingPal wrote: “Yellow top incoming #takemymoney”

@1919WAFLL wrote: “Now this is what’s needed”.

@SamFrain90 wrote: “I’m so excited to see this!”

Excitement gathered on social media and an account on X by the name of @BielsaLUFC did some further digging. They pointed fans towards another account with the handle @smileyffd600, which joined X this month and had been posting pictures for several days of the iconic yellow colour on billboards across the city.

It should be noted that ‘FFD600’ is the Hex colour code for the shade of yellow plastered across the city - another subtle hint that fans could finally get their wish for the return of what they deem a proper yellow kit. There is yet to be any confirmation but Wednesday is shaping up to be a big day for Leeds supporters.

Daniel Farke and his players are currently out in Germany for their pre-season summer camp, with two behind-closed-doors friendlies to take place against local opposition in the next week or so. It could be that the brand new away kit is on show during one of those games, which fans will be able to watch despite there being no live streaming.

Leeds confirmed over the weekend that both games, against opposition yet to be named, will be shown ‘as live’ for free on LUTV, shortly after full-time. The club said they were ‘baffled’ by the decision to not allow live streaming but supporters will at least get to see the games once the final whistle is blown.