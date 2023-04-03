Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest: Live Javi Gracia press conference ahead of crucial week at Elland Road
Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia hosts his pre-match press conference at Thorp Arch this afternoon
The Whites take on Nottingham Forest tomorrow evening, in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture come the end of the season.
Leeds’ visit to the City Ground spelled the end for previous head coach Jesse Marsch, losing 1-0 and turning in a rather toothless attacking display.
Gracia’s side have had no such trouble finding the back of the net of late, scoring twice against Brighton and Hove Albion, four times against Wolverhampton Wanderers and once versus Arsenal at the weekend. The Spaniard’s record against teams around Leeds in the table is reason for encouragement headed into a week which pits United against fellow strugglers Forest and Crystal Palace over a period of five days.
Gracia is expected to provide an update on Leeds’ available players ahead of this week’s two matches after Willy Gnonto and Max Wober sat out the defeat by Arsenal, while Weston McKennie only made the bench due to the flu.
Press conference updates from 1 o’clock filtering in here this afternoon.
Javi Gracia press conference: live updates from Thorp Arch
Gracia will be joining us this afternoon at 1pm. In the meantime, check out the following...
We’re back at the training ground today to speak to Javi Gracia. It’s been a quick turnaround since defeat against Arsenal at the weekend. Always unlikely to get something from that game but there can be no excuses or hiding places this week.
Nottingham Forest up first, followed by Crystal Palace on Sunday - both at Elland Road.
Keep up with everything Javi Gracia has to say here.