The Whites take on Nottingham Forest tomorrow evening, in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture come the end of the season.

Leeds’ visit to the City Ground spelled the end for previous head coach Jesse Marsch, losing 1-0 and turning in a rather toothless attacking display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracia’s side have had no such trouble finding the back of the net of late, scoring twice against Brighton and Hove Albion, four times against Wolverhampton Wanderers and once versus Arsenal at the weekend. The Spaniard’s record against teams around Leeds in the table is reason for encouragement headed into a week which pits United against fellow strugglers Forest and Crystal Palace over a period of five days.

Leeds United manager Javi Gracia (Credit: PA)

Gracia is expected to provide an update on Leeds’ available players ahead of this week’s two matches after Willy Gnonto and Max Wober sat out the defeat by Arsenal, while Weston McKennie only made the bench due to the flu.

Press conference updates from 1 o’clock filtering in here this afternoon.