Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

‘Delighted’ - Leeds United man confirms Newcastle United switch

Another former Leeds United staff member has found a new club following the summer’s changes.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST

Another former Leeds United staff member has found a new job elsewhere in football. Former Whites goalkeeper coach Marcos Abad found a new job just weeks after his Leeds departure this week, landing the same role with Championship club West Brom.

And Jordan Davison has become the latest to land a new role after leaving Elland Road, joining Newcastle United. Davison most recently worked as one of the first team analysts, forming part of the club’s coaching setup, but he was moved on ahead of the new campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on Twitter after his departure, Davison said: “Thank you for everything @LUFC Starting off as the U16 analyst to finishing with the 1st team, I fell in love with the club. Very grateful for my journey, working with some amazing people along the way. Wishing everyone at the club all the very best for the future. #MOT

Just a couple of weeks later, Davison has landed a job at his boyhood club Newcastle, where he will take up a similar role with the club’s under-21s side.

“I’m absolutely delighted to announce I’ll be joining my boyhood club @NUFC, overseeing the analysis provision for the U21’s,” he confirmed on Twitter. “An opportunity I could never turn down, great to be back home. Looking forward to getting started & helping the academy progress even further!”

Davison will be hoping to progress to the first team role in the way he managed during his time at Leeds. Meanwhile, Daniel Farke will have a new-look analyst team at his disposal following his arrival this summer.

Related topics:West BromElland RoadNewcastle United