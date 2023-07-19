‘Delighted’ - Leeds United man confirms Newcastle United switch

Another former Leeds United staff member has found a new job elsewhere in football. Former Whites goalkeeper coach Marcos Abad found a new job just weeks after his Leeds departure this week, landing the same role with Championship club West Brom.

And Jordan Davison has become the latest to land a new role after leaving Elland Road, joining Newcastle United. Davison most recently worked as one of the first team analysts, forming part of the club’s coaching setup, but he was moved on ahead of the new campaign.

Writing on Twitter after his departure, Davison said: “Thank you for everything @LUFC Starting off as the U16 analyst to finishing with the 1st team, I fell in love with the club. Very grateful for my journey, working with some amazing people along the way. Wishing everyone at the club all the very best for the future. #MOT “

Just a couple of weeks later, Davison has landed a job at his boyhood club Newcastle, where he will take up a similar role with the club’s under-21s side.

“I’m absolutely delighted to announce I’ll be joining my boyhood club @NUFC, overseeing the analysis provision for the U21’s,” he confirmed on Twitter. “An opportunity I could never turn down, great to be back home. Looking forward to getting started & helping the academy progress even further!”