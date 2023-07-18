Leeds United will be stepping up their preparations for the new season as we move into the thick of pre-season. Daniel Farke has already been working with his new players for a couple of weeks, and the German will be delighted to hear of the takeover news that has emerged.

The club has committed to keeping a number of key players, despite a plethora of recent loan exits, and it’s likely new signings will arrive at a much greater pace from here on in. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Ampadu competition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are set to announce the arrival of Ethan Ampadu on a £7million from Chelsea, and it seems they beat serious competition to the signing.

Ampadu arrives with pedigree having been highly rated at Chelsea, although he has spent the last three seasons out on loan. The defender is already a 44-time Wales international at the age of 22, and he is set to cost Leeds an initial £7m with a further £3million in add-ons.

According to 90min, Leeds actually beat three Premier League clubs to the signing, with Fulham and top-flight newboys Burnley and Sheffield United also attempting to pull off a deal before the Whites got the job done.

Adams update

Tyler Adams has provided an update on his mission back from injury and his personal development goal with an honest Manchester City admission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

USA international midfielder Adams immediately excelled for Leeds upon joining the club from RB Leipzig for £20m last summer but the 24-year-old’s end to the season was cut short by a hamstring injury.Adams had surgery on the issue and is still recovering at a time when Leeds are facing up to life in next season’s Championship upon relegation from the top tier.

Leeds are keen to retain the services of star man Adams who is now the USA’s captain and a player that has already been linked with interest from Premier League sides. The midfielder recently appeared on an American podcast where the Whites star opened up on the development of his own game which included a reference to Premier League champions City in a bid to continually refine what he does best.

“A lot of people want to be the flashy player and they want to do this,” said Adams on the Lade Out Podcast presented by Wawa. “The flashy players are the flashy players for a reason. They are good at things that not everyone is good at.

“That’s a special special talent and that’s like a small percentage of players in the world whereas if you are really good defensively then be the best defensively that you can be and then you will have a role in some way in some team.”

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked for an update on his recovery from injury, Adams admitted: “It is what it is. You’ve just got to learn how to deal with it. I’m going to be injured more times in my career I am sure and it’s just a bump in the road.

“There’s no good time to be injured. But I am happy that I get to enjoy a break, that I am able to walk around. There’s worst case scenarios, I could be in a boot, I could be on crutches. You’ve just got to be patient. I’m not a patient person.”

New chairman opens up

Paraag Marathe says it was difficult to bite his lip in the back seat at Leeds during 49ers Enterprises’ time as a minority shareholder.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, it’s been very hard,” he told Leeds United‘s official podcast. “I’m a pretty open, honest, direct person and so I like to say what I mean and mean what I say. So when I observe something or there’s something that I think could be done a little bit better, it was challenging to bite my lip and just stay in my seat so to speak and watch the plane fly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad